The 2-day national convention meet of RJD began on Sunday at New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Sun, 09 Oct 2022 05:40 PM IST
Tej Pratap Yadav Walks Out Of RJD Meet, Accuses Senior Party Leader Of Abusing His Sister, PA
RASHTRIYA Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday walked out of the party's national meet in New Delhi and said that RJD senior leader Shyam Rajak hurled abuses at his sister and personal assistant (PA).

According to a report by India Today, Lalu Pratap Yadav's son walked out of the party's 2-day national convention and claimed that Shyam Rajak abused him when Yadav called him to know about the timing of the program.

"Shyam Rajak (RJD national general secretary) abused me, my personal assistant, and my sister today when I asked him about the meeting schedule. I've audio recording and I'll put it on my social media," he said, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

He also called Shyam Rajak as an RSS agent and added, "Such BJP-RSS people should be thrown out of organisation."

Meanwhile, Rajak denied the accusations and said that Yadav is alleging him because he is a Dalit man. I've no comments to make on it. He is saying what he wants to say because he is powerful, I am a Dalit man, cannot say anything," he said.

Notably, the 2-day national convention meet of RJD began on Sunday at New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Earlier, this month RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav was sworn in as minister in Bihar's new cabinet as a part of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Apart from Yadav, 30 more legislators took oath as a part of the cabinet.

