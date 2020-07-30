The court also fined the three convicts with Rs 1 lakh and directed them to surrender before the court till 5 pm today.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Thursday puts on hold the 4 years on imprisonment sentenced to former Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley and two others in connection with a corruption case related to a purported defence deal.

The High Court staying the verdict of a Delhi court sought the response of CBI on Jaya Jaitley's appeal challenging her conviction and sentence in the case.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court sentenced 4 years of imprisonment to Jaya Jaitley and two others over corruption charges in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal.

The two other convicted in the case by special CBI judge Virender Bhat were Jaya Jaitley's former party colleague Gopal Pacherwal and Major General (retd) SP Murgai, Maj Gen Murgai's advocate Vikram Panwar said as reported by PTI.

The court also fined the three convicts with Rs 1 lakh and directed them to surrender before the court till 5 pm today. The three were held guilty of corruption and criminal conspiracy in the purported purchase of hand-held thermal imagers.

The case came to limelight after news portal Tehelka aired 'Operation Westend' sting in January 2001.

While convicting the three accused, the court had held that they, along with Surender Kumar Surekha (who later turned approver), were party to a criminal conspiracy that took place between December 2000 and January 2001 at Delhi.

The court observed that while Jaya Jaitley accepted Rs 2 lakh illegally from Mathew Samuel, a representative of fictional company Westend International, Maj Gen Murgai received Rs 20,000. The illegal money was accepted for obtaining supply orders for handheld thermal imagers from the army.

The court in its verdict, as reported by PTI said: "proved beyond doubt that in the meeting in the hotel room on December 25, 2000, Surekha and Murgai assured their assistance to Samuel in procuring letter of evaluation for the product of his company from the Ministry of Defence and also to arrange a meeting between him and accused Jaya Jaitley who would provide political cover to them in this regard."

In 2012, the court had framed charges against Jaitley, Gopal Pacherwal, and Murgai for corruption in the purported purchase of hand-held thermal imagers.

The CBI, in its charge-sheet against the three persons filed in 2006, had alleged that the accused accepted illegal gratification from Mathew Samuel, who is a representative of company Westend International. The illegal gratification was accepted for obtaining supply orders for hand-held thermal imagers from the army, the probe agency had said.

(With ANI, PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan