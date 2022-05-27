New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested by the police in Nabha, Patiala district for allegedly killing his friend and stuffing his body in a tandoor before trying to dispose it of in a drain, as per a report by the Times Of India.

The police recovered the chopped body of the deceased, identified as Kundi Ram, 18, of Kartarpura colony on the outskirts of Nabha town, which was stuffed in tandoor and then disposed of in a drain. The accused also buried some parts of the body in his uncle's plot.

According to the police, the crime took place on Wednesday but the matter came to light after the deceased's mother complained to the police following which the investigation began.

While the accused juvenile has been arrested, the hunt to catch his uncle, who is on a run, is on. Further proceedings including the post mortem of the recovered body is being done.

The police said the accused had confessed to his crime. However, he said that his friend died of a drug overdose. He got frightened and therefore planned to dispose of Kundi Ram’s dead body.

“The accused in his statement claimed he did not kill his friend Kundi Ram but tried to dispose of his body by putting it inside the tandoor which was kept at the rooftop of his house. After Kundi Ram’s body did not burn properly the accused claimed he had chopped it with the help of a spade and buried half part of the body in the verandah of his uncle’s house and disposing off the remaining body parts in the nearby drain," said Gagandeep Singh, station house officer Nabha Sadar Police Station, as quoted by Times Of India.

"The accused juvenile and his uncle Gursewak Singh are neighbours. We have recovered the body parts buried in the plot of Gursewak Singh who is on the run. The body parts that were disposed off in the drain have also been recovered,” he added.

The police is currently verifying the accused's claim and checking if he has any past criminal record.

As per DSP Nabha Rajesh Chibber, "the accused was pursuing Class 12 through correspondence and had gone to Mansa to stay with his widow mother who got a job in Mansa a month ago. However, he returned to his late step father’s house in Nabha to stay for a week but had committed the crime there. The case under sections of murder, common intention and criminal conspiracy has been registered against the accused.”

