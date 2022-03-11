New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India said on Friday that a missile went inside Pakistani territory due to “technical malfunction” during the regular maintenance that was ongoing. "On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," the government said in a statement. "It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident."

Pakistan Army had held a press conference on Thursday claiming that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near a place called Mian Channu in their territory.

"It was a supersonic flying object, most probably a missile, but it was certainly unarmed," Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, was quoted as saying by The Dawn newspaper.

"It is important to highlight that the flight path of this object endangered many international and domestic passenger flights — both in Indian and Pakistani air space — as well as human life and property on ground," he said further.

The Indian Defence Ministry said that it has ordered a court of enquiry into the incident adding that it was a matter of relief that there was loss of life due to the accidental firing.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma