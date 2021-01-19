CoWIN app Update: The application interrupted the COVID-19 vaccination drive in several states due to the technical glitch. In Maharashtra, the vaccination drive resumed on Tuesday after it was halted for two days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: COVID-19 vaccination drive began in India on 16 January, Saturday, on the first day over 1 lakh health care and frontline workers were vaccinated. So far 381,305 people have received the dosage against the coronavirus.

To regularise this vaccination drive Centre introduces an app named Co-WIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network), this app monitors the distribution of the vaccine across the nation. However, since its launch on 16 January the CoWIN app has experienced several glitches. This glitch also affected the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.

As per reports, CoWIN app which is used to register and acknowledge the beneficiaries interrupted the vaccination drive in several states due to the glitch. There are issues like slow loading of data, sent a pre-vaccination intimation to beneficiaries, and many more.

In Maharashtra, the vaccination drive was halted for two days due to the glitch in CoWIN app. The programme resumed on Tuesday after the glitches were fixed. In Odisha also the state government halted the vaccination drive for a day owing to the same reason.

As per reports, the government is working on fixing the glitches on CoWIN app as in some part of the states the app is still not working properly.

Earlier, PM Modi on Monday stated that Co-WIN app will ensure people get the second dosage of the vaccine on time. The app will generate a certificate after the first dosage and the final certificate will be issued after the second dosage. He further added that with the help of Aadhaar, beneficiaries will be identified as well as timely second dosage will be ensured.

How can a person register on Co-Win app?

For now, people who are not in the priority list cannot register but once the app will start running in full force, you will need to follow these steps to register in the application:

1. Keep a photo-ready because photo identity is mandatory in this process.

2. Now fill the beneficiary registration form, which will help to send the SMS to beneficiaries and will also generate QR-based certificates after one gets vaccinated.

3. After this AEFI reporting part will take place that is going to report how many vaccine sessions have been conducted.

4. The Dashboard/ Report part will give beneficiaries all the information regarding the vaccine.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv