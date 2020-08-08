Deepak, who was a decorated ex-Indian Air Force pilot, is among the 18 people who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash. His co-pilot First Officer Akhilesh Kumar also died in the Karala plane crash.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With tears rolling down her face, Neela Sathe described Deepak Vasant Sathe, the pilot of the Air India Express flight that crash-landed on Friday, as a great son who was always first to help those in need. Deepak, who was a decorated ex-Indian Air Force pilot, is among the 18 people who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash. His co-pilot First Officer Akhilesh Kumar also died in the Karala plane crash.

"He was a great son and always first one to help others in need. His teachers still appreciate him," his mother was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

At least 18 people were killed and dozens sustained injuries after Air India Express plane with 191 passengers on board skidded off the runway at Calicut International Airport, also known as Karipur Airport, in Kerala's Kozhikode. The incident took place around 7:45 pm on Friday when the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) was attempting to land amid heavy rainfall.

The plane broke in two with severe damage to the cockpit area. Captian Deepak and his co-pilot First Officer Akhilesh Kumar were among the first casualties.

Before joining Air India, Sathe served the Indian Air Force for 22 years. He was an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and commissioned into the service in 1981. He retired from Air Force in 2003 as a squadron leader and moved to commercial aircraft flying.

Sathe was an accomplished fighter pilot and skilled at operating Boeing 737 commercial flights. According to reports, Sathe was a decorated officer who ranked 58 at the National Defence Academy (NDA) and was also awarded Sword of Honour at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma