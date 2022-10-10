EC Allots 'Mashaal' Symbol To Team Thackeray, Asks Team Shinde To Give List Of 3 Fresh Symbols By Tomorrow

Election Commission allots "flaming torch" (mashaal) as symbol and "Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray" as the party name for the Thackeray faction.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission have alloted 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' as name to Shinde faction of 'Shiv Sena' and have also instructed to submit a list of three new symbols by tomorrow, October 11, and have designated the "Flaming Torch" as their official symbol.

The Uddhav Thackeray group on Monday expressed satisfaction over the Election Commission allotting 'Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' as the name for the faction.“We are happy that the three names that matter to us most – Uddhav ji, Balasaheb and Thackeray - are retained in the new name,” Thackeray loyalist and former Maharashtra minister Bhaskar Jadhav said.

Amidst the ongoing conflict between the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, the poll body on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol.