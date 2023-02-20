Team Thackeray Renames Sena's Twitter Handle; Prepares List Of Names And Symbols For BMC Polls

THE UDDHAV Thackeray faction has changed their official Twitter handle name to ShivSena – Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and their official website, shivsena.in, has been deleted after a major setback from the Election Commission. The poll body alloted the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol and party name ‘Shiv Sena’ to the Eknath Shinde faction.

The party also lost its blue tick verification badge on the microblogging site after they changed the Twitter handle of the party from @ShivSena to @shivsenaubt_. However, the official Twitter account, Office of Uddhav Thackeray has still not changed the party name ‘Shiv Sena’ from its official bio.

Meanwhile, the Thackeray faction started preparing a list of names and symbols under which they could contest the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Election after a major setback from the Eknath Shinde faction.

The Thackeray faction is preparing the list in case the poll body doesn’t allow them to retain the Shiv Sena (UBT) name and the flaming torch symbol. Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray faction on Monday challenged the decision of the Election Commission of giving the real Shiv Sena name and party symbol to the Shinde faction in the Supreme Court.

“While fighting in SC, we will prepare for a new name and symbol. We will first ask Election Commission to allow us to retain the Shiv Sena (UBT) name and the flaming torch symbol. But if EC rejects it, other names with the word Shiv Sena in it will be proposed with other symbols,” a leader from the Uddhav Thackeray faction was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections have been due since April 2022. In a meeting with his supporters on Saturday, Thackeray said that the ruling alliance may soon announce civic polls. “Be prepared for the polls anytime soon. Anticipating that they will take away the symbol of the flaming torch, we have prepared a list of some other symbols,” Thackeray said.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the Election Commission of working in haste and said the decision shows ‘it works as BJP agent’.