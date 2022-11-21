Team Shinde Demands Governor Koshyari Be Shifted Somewhere Else Over Shivaji's Remark

SHIV Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction on Monday demanded that the Governor of the state Bhagat Singh Koshyari be moved out of the state for his latest remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj reported news agency PTI.

Speaking about the incident, Gaikwad, who represents the Buldhana Assembly constituency claimed that this is not the first time when Koshyari had made statements about the founder of the Maratha Empire. He has also ignited controversies in the past too.

"The governor should understand that the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj never age and he cannot be compared to any other great person in the world. My request to BJP leaders at the Centre is that a person who does not know the history of the state and how it functions, be sent somewhere else," the MLA said.

This came after Koshiyari on Saturday called the Maratha ruler an "old idol" and said, "If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari."

His remarks did not only attract criticism from the opposition but Uddhav Thackeray's faction Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday demanded the removal of the Maharastra Governor. "I am surprised that the Chief Minister, who gave the slogan of self-respect, broke Shiv Sena and formed the government with the BJP, where has your self-respect gone now? The BJP is openly insulting Shivaji Maharaj. You should resign. If you have any respect for Shivaji Maharaj, why are you in the government with them?" he said.

Meanwhile, he also demanded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's resignation.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Raut took a jibe at the Maharastra government for keeping "silent" on the issue and said, "The Governor has insulted Shivaji Maharaj four times in one year. Still, the government is silent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah consider Shivaji Maharaj an idol and their national spokesperson said that Shivaji Maharaj apologised to Aurangzeb five times. Is this the BJP's official stand? BJP should apologise to Maharashtra and remove the Governor right away."

