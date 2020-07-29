The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the new National Education Policy, 2020 that aims to revolutionise India's education system

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the new National Education Policy, 2020 that aims to revolutionise India's education system. Addressing a press conference, Union HRD minister Pokhriyal, along with I&B minister Prakash Javadekar, unveiled the policy, which is set to replace three-decade-old education policy. Welcoming the cabinet's nod, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the policy will help India transform into a “vibrant knowledge hub”. To begin with, the Ministry of HRD has been rechristened as the Ministry of Education. Here are the key highlights of NEP 2020

School Education

The medium of instruction in schools until Class 5 will be either in mother tongue of the child or regional language of the state.

The right to education will now cover all children between three and 18 years of age

Vocational education will be made an integral part of school education from Class 6. Students will be taught coding from class 6

A gender inclusion fund for girl child development will also be created

Instead of exams being held every year, school students will sit only for three - at Classes 3, 5 and 8. Assessment in other years will shift to a "regular and formative" based on "critical thinking and conceptual clarity" of students,

Board exams will continue to be held for Classes 10 and 12 but even these will be re-designed with "holistic development" as the aim.

Sanskrit will be offered at all levels and foreign languages from the secondary school level. However, the policy also says "no language will be imposed on any student".

The 10+2 structure has been replaced with 5+3+3+4, consisting of 12 years of school and three of anganwadi or pre-school.

This will be split as follows: a foundational stage (ages three and eight), three years of pre-primary (ages eight to 11), a preparatory stage (ages 11 to 14) and a secondary stage (ages 14 to 18).

Schools will have transparent online systems for self-disclosure for public oversight and accountability.

Higher education

A common entrance exam for admission to universities and higher education institutions across India.

All higher education institutions, except legal and medical colleges, to be governed by a single regulator

The NEP 2020 proposes a four-year undergraduate programme with multiple exit options to give students flexibility.

Common norms to be put in place for private and public higher education institutions in order to create more level playing field

A multi-disciplinary bachelor's degree will be awarded after completing four years of study.

For teachers and institutes

Graded autonomy for colleges, and phasing out of the affiliation system in 15 years.

National Professional Standard for teachers to be prepared by the NCERT and the NCTE.

