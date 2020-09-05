Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister also paid his tributes to India’s first Vice President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion on his birth anniversary.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his gratitude to teachers across the country for their contribution towards shaping minds and building our nation, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister also paid his tributes to India’s first Vice President and second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion on his birth anniversary.

Home Minister Amit Shah greets the entire teaching fraternity who he said has been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls.

“Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. On #TeachersDay, Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity who has been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls,” Shah tweeted.

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank thanked teachers and wished them on the occasion.

Greeting the nation on the occasion, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi remarked on twitter that the The entire universe is a teacher for those who are willing to learn.





