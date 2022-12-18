TDP Leaders Allege Andhra Police Prevented Them From Visiting Violence-Hit Macherla, Slam YSRCP Govt

Many houses, shops, and properties were vandalized by mobs in Macherla, Andhra Pradesh. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Violence had broken out in the Macherla town of Andhra Pradesh on Friday when TDP activists were carrying out a rally under their 'Idem Kharma Rashtraniki' programme. TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Sunday asked why his party leaders were not allowed to visit Macherla to meet the victims of the "government-sponsored" violence there.

Varla Ramaiah expressed surprise that even after conducting cordon and search operation in Macherla, the ruling YSRCP activists were allowed to carry lethal weapons, bottles filled with petrol, and other weapons.

The TDP politburo member said that the victims were of the opinion that the Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), Seetharamanjaneyulu, and the Superintendent of Police of Palnadu, Ravishankar Reddy, were instigating the violence.

Andhra Pradesh | Some people with criminal history pelted stones at opponents in a programme in Macherla town, Palnadu dist. Those involved have been nabbed. Situation under control, Sec 144 implemented in town: Y Ravi Sankar Reddy, Palnadu SP pic.twitter.com/3bIQFspadS — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

"The SP is only trying to play down the whole episode to protect the YSRCP activists," Varla Ramaiah said.

SP Reddy had termed the incident a minor one. According to reports, the local TDP office was set ablaze, five cars were damaged, two cars were burnt, and the houses of the local TDP activists too were damaged.

"All this indicates that the SP was well aware of the incidents much before they happened," Ramaiah remarked.

Victims of the violence have alleged that cases under serious sections like attempt to murder which are non-bailable were registered against the TDP activists. While cases under bailable Sections were registered against the YSRCP workers, TDP workers said.

"This reflects the biased attitude of the SP," Varla Ramaiah added.

"If the incidents are so minor why prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed," he asked.

He also alleged that several TDP leaders are leaving Macherla as they are unable to bear the harassment of the local police. The TDP leaders are not allowed even to meet the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and the SP, he said.

He claimed that the police response has been lethargic saying no police official has visited the places of incidents and the video footage has still not been examined. Ramaiah demanded that the Director General of Police (DGP), Rajendranath Reddy, immediately visit the spot and order an impartial inquiry into the whole episode.

He also demanded that those involved in the violence be arrested immediately and the Additional DG (Intelligence), the SP and other police officers be transferred.

(With agency inputs)