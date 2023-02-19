'We Believe In Grooming Talent': TCS Not Planning Layoffs, Likely To Hire Employees From Startups

AMID the ongoing layoffs globally for the last year, a top official of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Sunday said that TCS is not considering any layoffs as it believes in grooming talent for longer careers once it hires an employee.

TCS, which is one of the country's largest information technology companies, is also looking to hire back startup employees who lost their jobs, its chief human resource officer, Milind Lakkad, told news agency PTI in an interview.

These statements have come at a time when big IT companies, including the big tech giants, are laying off employees for a lot of reasons.

"We don't do that (layoffs), we believe in grooming talent in the company...(there will be) no layoffs," Lakkad said as quoted by news agency PTI.

TCS said that the layoffs are taking place as companies hire a large number of employees, but TCS believes that once a staff member joins, it is the responsibility of the company to make them productive and also to derive value. He also said if the company finds a gap between the skill sets required and what an employee possesses, it trains the employee by giving them more time.

The company said that it is looking to hire the impacted workers.

"It is a very large canvas, we are doing exciting work across different industries in different technologies. I think all of that requires some phenomenal talent to come in and participate. We are getting it obviously from startups, people who have actually done some good work in those companies and have short-term career challenges," Lakkad said.

He also said that the company is looking to hire employees of the Indian diaspora in the US who lost their jobs with major tech companies and may be on the brink of being forced to return home.

On moonlighting by employees, Lakkad said action against potential violators is a work in progress at TCS, and it is accumulating data on the same.

At present, close to 40 percent of the staff works from offices three times a week, and 60 percent comes two times a week, Lakkad said.

"I expect these numbers (of those working from offices) to increase. By Q1 (FY24) it will significantly go up. by Q2 of FY24, we will decide the way forward," he added as quoted by news agency PTI.

(With Inputs from PTI)