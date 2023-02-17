Tax 'Surveys' End At BBC India Offices, I-T Officials Leave Premises After Nearly 60 Hours

AFTER three days of an income tax "survey" at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, around 10 employees, including the senior editors of the UK-headquartered public broadcaster, returned home as the probe ended after questioning some of its staff on Thursday night. The BBC stated that it will continue to cooperate with authorities following the I-T survey at the broadcaster's India offices, which began on Tuesday morning.

Here are the latest developments:

1. After the third day of the inspection, the BBC said that the authorities left their offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

2. "The Income Tax Authorities have left our offices in Delhi and Mumbai. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible. We are supporting staff - some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight - and their welfare is our priority. Our output is back to normal and we remain committed to serving our audiences in India and beyond," BBC said.

3. The broadcaster said that the BBC is a trusted media brand and will continue to report without fear or favour. "The BBC is a trusted, independent media organisation and we stand by our colleagues and journalists who will continue to report without fear or favour," the spokesperson added, as quoted by news agency PTI.

4. According to officials, the survey in the National Capital was carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, and it was alleged that the BBC had been served with notices in the past but was "defiant and non-compliant" and had significantly diverted its profits.

5. Senior adviser at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kanchan Gupta, said the BBC had been served tax notices in the past but the organisation had not provided a "convincing response" to tax authorities.

6. Earlier on Thursday, the union minister of law and justice, Kiren Rijiju, said that some people trust foreign news agencies but won't trust Indian agencies.

7. "Expectedly, the same Eco-system got outraged! These people trust Foreign News Agencies but they won't trust Indian Agencies. They swear by BBC but they won't believe Indian Courts. They'll even abuse Supreme Court if one adverse Judgement is passed," he said in a tweet.

8. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have heavily criticised the "survey" over its timing, as the survey took place barely a few weeks after the BBC released a documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

9. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it "the most corrupt organisation in the world"."If any company or organisation is working in India, they have to comply with the Indian law. Why are you scared if you are adhering to the law? The IT department should be allowed to do their work. BBC is the most corrupt organisation in the world. BBC propaganda matches with Congress agenda," BJP's national spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia, said, as quoted by NDTV.

10. The Supreme Court last week dismissed a petition seeking a complete ban on the BBC in India in the wake of the controversial documentary, terming the petition "entirely misconceived" and "absolutely meritless".

(With Input from Agencies)