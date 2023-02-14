Tax Survey At BBC Offices To Continue Till Wednesday; Politics Heats Up Over I-T Dept Action

The Income Tax survey being conducted at BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai will continue overnight. The survey, which began around 11.30 am on Tuesday, is expected to go on till Wednesday morning, reports said. The income tax sleuths reportedly seized the phones and laptops of the BBC journalists and other staff. The I-T department is probing tax details of the UK's national broadcaster pertaining to the past few years.

While the survey provoked strong reaction from journalists and opposition leaders across India, there has been no official reaction on the issue from the I-T department or the Finance Ministry so far.

Here are the top developments on I-T department's action on BBC:



- The 'survey' comes weeks after the BBC relased a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to it. The BBC series, irked the ruling dispensation, which decide to place a nationwide ban on its screening. Defying the ban, several political parties and student unions across India publicly screened the documentary, inviting police action in most cases.

- Reacting to the survey, BBC said, "The income tax authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation is resolved as soon as possible."

- Six hours after the searches began, the employees were reportedly allowed to leave. However, they were only permitted to exit after their laptops had been scanned.

- The UK government reacted to the reports of tax surveys and said that it was monitoring the situation. “We are closely monitoring reports of tax surveys conducted at the offices of the BBC in India," ANI quoted its sources in the UK government.

- The Congress termed it as "intimidation tactics"and alleged that the action shows that the Narendra Modi government is scared of criticism.

- The BJP, in its reaction, accused the BBC of unleashing "venomous" reporting against India and alleged that its propaganda and the Congress' agenda go together. BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the government agency should be allowed to do its job. He reminded the Congress that former prime minister Indira Gandhi had also banned the broadcaster during her term.

- Opposition leaders from the Left parties, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiv Sena, were critical of the action, with a CPI(M) leader taking a dig at the BJP saying the same BBC was the last word on authenticity when the party was in opposition.

- In a significant order on the issue, the Supreme Court on February 10 dismissed a petition filed by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, seeking to ban BBC in India and order a probe into the broadcaster, its employees and their “anti-India and anti-Indian government” reportage and films. A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh said that the petition was “absolutely misconceived” and had no merit.

(With inputs from agencies)