As per the IMD, the low-pressure area will intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 15, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep and other areas in the region.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a warning and said that the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea will intensify into a cyclonic storm, which has been named "Tauktae" by May 16. The name has been given by Myanmar which means "gecko".

As per the IMD, the low-pressure area will intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 15, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep and other areas in the region.

Cyclone Tauktae will also lead to heavy rainfall in several isolated parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu from May 15, the IMD warned, adding that it will move towards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts around May 18.

Following the IMD warning, the Kerala government has banned fishing on the coast of the state till further notice.

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that cyclone Tauktae will also lead to light rainfall in the south Konkan and Goa region on Saturday. However, it warned that the region would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Sunday and Monday.

According to the department, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours is considered heavy, while precipitation between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours is termed as very heavy rainfall.

Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts form the south Konkan region of Maharashtra. Similarly, the Gujarat coast would receive rainfall from May 17 onwards.

The intensity is expected to escalate during the subsequent days with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Saurashtra and Kutch on May 18 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kutch and adjoining southwest Rajasthan on May 19.

As the region is going to be affected by cyclone storm, the rains would be accompanied by gusty winds with a speed ranging from 50 kilometres per hours to 80 kmph in the next five to six days.

On Wednesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had held a meeting and asked the officials of coastal districts in the state to remain alert and take necessary safety measures because of the IMD's prediction about the formation of a cyclone in the Arabian sea.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma