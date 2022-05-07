Jamshedpur | Jagran News Desk: At least three people were injured after a massive explosion took place in a gas pipeline at the Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur today. The blast has also started a massive blaze at the plant. According to news agency ANI, five tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze and after effective efforts, the situation was brought under control.

#WATCH Jharkhand | A fire broke out in a Coke plant of Tata Steel Factory in Jamshedpur due to an alleged blast in a battery. Five fire tenders at the spot, 2 labourers reportedly injured. pic.twitter.com/Y7cBhVSe1A — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

The explosion caused panic among the employees who started running helter-skelter. One staffer sustained minor injuries after falling down on the ground in the melee. As per initial reports, the accident happened due to gas leakage during gas cutting and welding in the plant. The entire area has been evacuated and things are under control now.

"Today, at around 10:20 am (IST), there was a blast in the foul gas line at Battery 6 of coke plant at Jamshedpur Works. Currently, Battery 6 is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process. The ambulance and fire tenders immediately reached the incident site and the area has been cordoned off. The situation has been brought to control," said Tata Steel's statement.

Today morning, we reported an incident of blasting sound in a coke plant unit, which was non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process, at our #Jamshedpur Works. — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) May 7, 2022

Two of the contract employees sustained minor injuries and were sent to TMH for treatment. Another employee who complained of chest pain was also sent to TMH for observation. Their condition is stable. The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities and an investigation to assess the cause is underway," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took cognisance of the incident and said that the Jamshedpur district administration is working in coordination with Tata Steel management for the immediate medical treatment of the injured. "We have received information of blast at Tata Steel plant. The district administration in coordination with the Tata Steel management is taking action for speedy treatment of the injured," Soren tweeted.

The company earlier in a statement had said, "We would like to clarify that there was no fire, as misrepresented in media. In case of any breakdown or emergency, there is a normal process of flaring of gases (non toxic)."

Factory Inspector, Jamshedpur circle, Binit Kumar Singh, told PTI that a probe will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident that caused minor injuries to three people.

