New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tata Projects Ltd has won the bid to construct the new parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore, news agency PTI reported. The Central Public Works Department opened the bid for construction of the new building on Wednesday, in which Tata Projects Ltd quoted a price of Rs.861.90 crore while rival Larsen and Toubro Ltd submitted a bid of Rs.865 crore. The project is expected to be completed in a year.

The government civic body had estimated a cost of ₹ 940 crore. Tatas, however, quoted 8.40% below the estimated cost at Rs 861.90 crore including 5 years operations and maintenance cost as well. Construction cost is pegged to be around Rs 822 crore.

Earlier, the government had narrowed the list of choices for building a new Parliament complex to three construction companies -- Larsen & Toubro Limited, Tata Projects Limited and Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited -- after disqualifying four other entities that bid for the contract, bringing it a step closer to tendering out the project.

The work on the new building, which is expected to be triangular in shape, is likely to begin after the ongoing monsoon session. India’s national emblem is likely to sit atop the new Parliament building, Hindustan Times reported citing the latest design iteration prepared for the tendering process.

The new Parliament building will be approximately 60,000 square meters, and will be located on plot number 118 of the Parliament House. The new building will house enlarged chambers for the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha; the latter has been designed to accommodate 1,350 MPs in case of joint sessions, the HT report says.

The new parliament building is part of the central government's plan to redevelop the Central Vista, a move that has provoked protests from the opposition and has also been challenged in court.

