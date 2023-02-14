Tata Group Seals Biggest Deal In Aviation History, To Buy 250 Airbus Aircraft For Air India

THE TATA Group on Tuesday announced a mega aviation deal with Airbus, it said that they have bought 250 aircraft from the aircraft manufacturer. Air India will buy 40 wide-body A350 planes and 210 narrow-body aircraft. The wide-body aircraft will be used for ultra-long flights.

The same was announced during a virtual event that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others. During the event, Chandrasekaran said a letter of intent has been signed with Airbus for the acquisition of the aircraft.

"We have built a very good relationship with Airbus. Today I am happy to announce that we have signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 aircraft from Airbus," said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.

"It is a historic moment for Airbus to help script Air India's revival," Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said during the conference. This deal is a part of huge order by Air India for 470 planes, which is expected to also include an order for 220 planes from Boeing.

With this huge order, Air India is expected to top American Airlines' combined deal for 460 Airbus and Boeing planes more than a decade ago - making it the single largest deal by an airline.

PM Modi in the same virtual conference said, "Many new opportunities are opening up in aerospace manufacturing under India's 'Make in India - Make for the World' vision."

"Whether it is the issue of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, or global food security and health security, India and France together are making a positive contribution," he added.

Tata Group acquired Air India in January last year.