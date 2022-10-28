Tata Airbus Project: Team Thackeray Slams Shinde Govt For Losing Another Big Enterprise To Gujarat

JUST a month after losing out on the Vedanta-Foxconn project to Gujarat, the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government suffered the loss of another big project. It was announced by the Centre that the Rs. 22,000 crore Tata-Airbus project would now come to Vadodra in Gujarat despite the state government's efforts to locate it in Nagpur.

Following the announcement by the BJP-led central government, the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition was criticised by the opposition on Thursday for its inability to secure large-scale development projects in Maharashtra.

In a twitter post, Aditya Thackeray, who is an MLA from Worli, attacked the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

"Another project! I have voiced this since July, asking Khoke Sarkar [the Uddhav camp’s moniker for the Shinde government] to try for it. I wonder why every project is going to other states in the last 3 months. Loss of faith in Khoke Sarkar is evident on industry level. Will the industry minister [Mr. Samant] resign after losing 4 projects?" he tweeted.

Shinde is working hard to keep his job as chief minister while Gujarat continues its surgical strike on Maharashtra... Taking a cue from Liz Truss (former U.K. Prime Minister), Shinde should immediately resign as CM for not being able to uphold the state’s interest."

In defence, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye stressed that the Tata-Airbus project had gone to Gujarat a year ago and it was the erstwhile Maharashtra Vikash Aghadi(MVA) government that had lost it.

"The MVA government had not written a single letter to bring the project to Maharashtra despite discussions being held by the Centre with Airbus in 2021. Now they are merely trying to cover up their incompetence," said Upadhye.