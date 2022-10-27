Tata, Airbus Grab Rs 22,000-Cr Project To Make Defence Aircraft In Gujarat; 10 Points

India can expect its first indegenous C-295 aircraft in September 2026. (Image: Twitter/ @SchoellhornMike)

THE Tata group has landed an ambitious project as it set to manufacture the C-295 transport aircraft in India, along with European aerospace firm Airbus. In a major push for India's 'Make In India' initiative, the transport aircraft will be manufactured in Gujarat. The overall cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 21,935 crore.

This will the first such production by a local private company and comes amid the government's bid to expand indigenous defence manufacturing. India is among the world's largest defence importers and has only one company, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), manufacturing defence aircraft.

Making the announcement, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar added that the aircraft can be used for civilian purposes as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday, October 30, lay the foundation stone of the new aircraft manufacturing project in his home state of Gujarat.

All You Need To Know About C-295 Aircraft Project:

- Under the project, Tata and Airbus will supply 56 C-295 MW transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

- Initially, 16 aircraft will be delivered by Airbus in flyaway condition between September 2023 and August 2025.

- The other 40 C-295 aircraft will be manufactured by the Tata group.

- The Tata Group will work on the project with its software unit Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.

- India can expect its first indegenous C-295 aircraft in September 2026, according to the ministry's announcement.

- The aircraft will replace the Indian Air Force's British Avro fleet.

- They will be fitted with equipment from Bharat Electronics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd.

- Following the delivery of the 56 aircraft, Airbus will be able to sell the made-in-India planes to civil operators and export to countries cleared by the Indian government.

- Hailing the opportunity, the ministry said, "The project offers a unique opportunity for the Indian private sector to enter into the technology-intensive and highly competitive aviation industry."

- The defence ministry said the project would reduce import dependence and likely increase exports.

(With inputs from Reuters)