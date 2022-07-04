Tarun Majumdar, Bengali Filmmaker And Padma Shri, Dies At 92

Veteran Bengali director Tarun Majumdar passed away at the age of 92 in a Kolkata hospital on Monday. Majumdar has been undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM hospital with old age ailments for the past few days, following which he was put on ventilation support.

Tarun Majumdar is known for making movies based on compelling tales highlighting the life of middle-class families, won four National Awards and five Filmfare awards for his work. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1990.

The notable director is known for his works such as Balika Badhu (1976), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972) and Dadar Kirti (1980) among others. During his long career, he has worked with several notable actors such as Uttam Kumar, Suchitra Sen, Chhabi Biswas, Soumitra Chatterjee and Sandhya Roy among others.

For his notable work, he received Padma Shri in 1990 and has won five Filmfare awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021. He also garnered wide critical acclamation for his directorial ventures such as Palatak (1963), Nimantran (1971), Sansar Simante (1975) and Ganadevata (1978). He received a National Award, a BFJA Award and a Filmfare Award for Nimantran (1971). Ganadevata (1979) won him a National Award and a Filmfare Award.

Talking about his films, earlier in 2015, Tarun Majumdar had said, “I have always been intrigued by human relationships and values. I think the quest of a man is to become a better human being. I think I understand the middle-class milieu better and hence interpreted it in various ways on celluloid.”

Meanwhile, Tarun's last work was a documentary feature film titled Adhikar and another film Bhalobashar Bari released in the year 2018, Bhalobashar Bari starred Shilajit and Rituparna Sengupta.