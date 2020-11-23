Tarun Gogoi Health Updates: The former CM, who is a veteran Congress leader, is undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Guwahati | Jagran News Desk: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus earlier, is in a "very very critical" stage and his health condition has deteriorated further, said the hospital.

Gogoi, who is a veteran Congress leader, is undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and is being monitored by a team of nine doctors.

"Today we have evaluated him. He's very very critical. We had planned for a dialysis procedure but will not do it today. His condition has deteriorated from what it was yesterday," Abhijeet Sharma, Superintendent of GMCH, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Hospital also informed that it had plans to conduct dialysis procedure for Gogoi. However, it has been delayed because of Gogoi's 'extremely' critical condition, it noted.

"He has been undergoing treatment at GMCH after he infected COVID-19. He developed many complications post COVID-19. His condition has deteriorated today. As per the doctor, he is very very critical," said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after meeting the former CM.

The 84-year-old former Assam Chief Minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on earlier on August 25 after which his health deteriorated. On August 25, he was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital but was discharged after two months.

Later, he had thanked the medical team at GMCH including the specialists, doctors, nurses, staff, for their "excellent care for the past two months" and had said that he looked forward to continuing his recovery at home under medical supervision.

However, on November 2, he was once against admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated. On Saturday, he was put on ventilator support following post-COVID complications. Media reports suggest that the former chief minister is suffering from multi-organ failure.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma