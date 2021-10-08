New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a crucial meet with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Saturday in New Delhi to discuss the recent terror attacks against civilians in the Valley, reported news agency ANI quoting government sources.

According to the report, Shah's meeting with Sinha will take place in the second half of the day. This is the second such meeting chaired by Shah over "targeted killing in the Valley". On Thursday, Shah had chaired a similar meeting that was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Arvind Kumar.

The meeting, which was also attended by Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Pankaj Singh and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Kuldiep Singh, last for around 2.45 hours. During the meeting, Shah was briefed about the overall security situation in the Valley and about the steps taken by the security forces to against "targeted killings".

News agency PTI quoting sources reported that Shah in his meeting had directed the officials to ensure that those involved in the killings are nabbed and to check the further occurrence of such incidents.

Attacks on civilians have increased in Jammu and Kashmir over the last few days. According to official records, 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists in 2021 so far. Of the 28 civilians killed, five belonged to local Hindu or Sikh communities while two were non-local Hindu labourers.

Sources, quoted by ANI, have said that Pakistan-based terrorists are "frustrated" over the killing of their top leaders in the Valley and thus have changed their strategy. They said that the terror outfits are using hybrid terrorists to disrupt the atmosphere of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The hybrid terrorists used by these terror groups for these targeted killings are mostly engaged in normal jobs and are used for such killings using small weapons. They return to their normal routine after carrying out such acts," top government sources told ANI.

