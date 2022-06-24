Tapan Deka Appointed IB Director, R&AW Chief Samant Goel's Tenure Extended By 1 Year

The Centre on Friday appointed Tapan Kumar Deka, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, as the director Intelligence Bureau (IB). In a statement, the government said he will have a two-year tenure from the date of assumption of the charge of the post.

Besides, the Centre also extended the tenure of Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Goel, a 1984 batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, to June 30 next year. Goel, 62, was appointed as the chief of R&AW on June 26, 2019, replacing Anil Dhasmana.

This comes a day after the Centre appointed former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) and senior IPS officer Dinkar Gupta as the new Director-General (DG) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The 1987 batch IPS officer, Gupta, has been given the charge up to March 31, 2024 -- the date of his superannuation -- or till further orders whichever take place.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Dinkar Gupta, as Director-General National Investigation Agency in Level-17 of the Pay Matrix from the date of joining the post and up to March 31, 2024, i.e. date of his superannuation or till further orders whichever takes place," said the Union Home Ministry in an order.