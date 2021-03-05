'Tandav' Row: Hearing Purohit's petition against the Allahabad HC order, the SC said that the Amazon Prime India head cannot be arrested "in FIR number 14 of 2021 subject to her cooperation".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre not to arrest Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit over the 'Tandav' web series controversy but asked her to co-operate in the ongoing investigation.

Hearing Purohit's petition against the Allahabad High Court order, the apex court said that the Amazon Prime India head cannot be arrested "in FIR number 14 of 2021 subject to her cooperation".

"Petitioner is cooperating in Lucknow FIR and HC has granted protection. She is ready to cooperate in the investigation. It is submitted that petitioner is Amazon India head and concerned with writing and production of web series," Justice Bhushan said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The top court, which had earlier asked Centre to submit regulations on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, also said that the guidelines have "no teeth" as there is no provision of prosecution.

It also said that law has to be framed to put in place a mechanism to control OTT platforms instead of mere guidelines. The Supreme Court also issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on Purohit's plea for anticipatory bail in FIRs on Tandav series.

Replying to the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that the government will consider appropriate steps, adding that "any regulation on digital platforms will be placed before the court".

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for Purohit, said that there is "no pornography on Amazon and Netflix", adding that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta certainly sees "these shows" as he often "cracks jokes" with him.

"I have seen the movie. If Solicitor-General sees the movie, we will clip a few scenes. We have already removed two scenes and if Solicitor General says we will remove a few more scenes," he said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Aparna Purohit has been accused of inappropriate depiction of Uttar Pradesh police personnel, Hindu deities and an adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the web series 'Tandav', starring Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

