The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in India in connection with the Saif Ali Khan-starrer web-series Tandav

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in India in connection with the Saif Ali Khan-starrer web-series Tandav, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. The development comes hours after BJP MP Manoj Kotak wrote to I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, requesting him to ban web series on grounds that it mocks Hindu gods and disrespects religious sentiments.

"It seems that the makers of Tandav have deliberately mocked Hindu gods and disrespect(ed) Hindu religious sentiments. I urge the Ministry of I&B (to) immediately constitute a regulatory authority on the OTT platform and in the meantime ban controversial web series Tandav" he wrote in his letter.

Earlier, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam filed a complaint against the creators, directors, and actors of the web series, alleging they have insulted Hindu Gods. Kadam later tweeted that the show must remove a show which allegedly insults Hindu God Shiva.

"Why is it becoming a trend amongst films and web series makers to demean Hindu gods? Latest culprit seems to be the series Tandav. Saif Ali Khan (is) again part of a film or series which attempts to target Hindu dieties. Director Ali Abbas Zafar need to remove that scene which mocks Hindu God Shiva. Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub needs to apologise and Tandav should be boycotted until necessary changes are made," he tweeted.

The web series was released on Amazon Prime Video on January 15 to mixed reviews.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja