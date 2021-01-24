Bengaluru police on Sunday filed a case against the makers and actors of controversial web series Tandav for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus and promoting religious enmity between groups.

Multiples cases have already been filed against the makers in the states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh on similar charges since the release of the web series on Amazon Prime Videos on January 15.

Based on a complaint by Kiran Aradhya, the Bengaluru police on Friday registered the case against director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Farhan Akhtar, actors Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saif Ali Khan and the head of India Originals of Amazon Prime Video Aparna Purohit under sections 95A, 298, 153A, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Earlier this week, Zafar had issued an apology for hurting the religious sentiments of the people. "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people," read a statement by Zafar.

On Tuesday, the cast and crew of Tandav said they had decided to implement changes to “address concerns” amid allegations of hurting religious sentiments. Reiterating their apology, the makers behind the nine-episode political thriller said they had "utmost respect" for the sentiments of the people. The Uttar Pradesh government has said that the web series makers will face tough legal action for hurting Hindu sentiments. Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have intensified calls to ban the web series.

