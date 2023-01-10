What Is 'Tamizhagam' Row, Which Has Triggered Faceoff Between Tamil Nadu Governor And Stalin Govt; Explained

A man walks past a poster reading 'Get Out Ravi' after Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the State Assembly during the first day of its Winter Session, in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi sparked an intense row in the state with his demand for ‘Tamizhagam’. Ravi, who has been involved in various conflicts with the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government in the state, recently termed Dravidian politics as 'regressive'. At a recent event in Chennai, the governor raised an issue of the name of the state and suggested changing it to ‘Tamizhagam’.

The term was first used by ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy as early as in 1938, according to The Hindu. He raised thedemand to rename the state on multiple occasions over the next few years. However, he had expressed support for both Tamizhagam and Tamil Nadu on different occasions.

Governor Ravi Suggests Renaming Tamil Nadu To 'Tamizhagam'

On January 4, Ravi was addressing a programme held to felicitate organisers and volunteers of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai. At the event, he hit out at the DMK government for always taking a differing stand from the Centre.

“Here in Tamil Nadu, a different kind of narrative has been created. Everything applicable for the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say no. It has become a habit. So many theses have been written – all false and poor fiction. This must be broken. Truth must prevail,” PTI quoted him as saying.

In the word 'Tamil Nadu', Nadu stands for 'land' or also 'country' by some interpretations. Thus, the name is seen to indicate an autonomous region. Governor Ravi said the word 'Tamizhagam' was a more appropriate name for the state. He alleged that there have been attempts to push a narrative which projects Tamil Nadu as separate entity and not an integral part of India.

“Tamil Nadu is soul, an idea and an identity of Nation and we should keep it alive to erase some falsehood and fiction of negative approach prevailing in the state,” he reportedly said.

Response To Governor's Demand

The Tamil Nadu governor's remarks were met with a strong reaction from political leaders, specially from the ruling DMK. Several supporters of the Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK took to Twitter to register their protest under #TamilNadu.

Senior DMK leader T R Baalu hit out at the Governor over his "frequent divisive statements". “He makes statements that are factually incorrect and potentially dangerous about Sanatana Dharma, Aryanism, Dravidianism, Thirukkural and colonialism, regardless of the occasion. Additionally, he makes derogatory statements about Dalits and even B R Ambedkar. However, it’s not difficult to understand his real motive,” said Baalu.

Accusing the Governor of making political remarks, Baalu said “The majority of his communal remarks up to this point have been on caste structures, and lately, he has also begun to speak like a politician,” he said. “In his most recent speech, he seemed to have claimed that Dravidian politics had been deceiving the people of Tamil Nadu for fifty years. A speech that should have been delivered at the BJP headquarters is currently being delivered from Raj Bhawan. This should be condemned.”

Alleging that the Governor was acting on behalf of BJP, the DMK MP said, “If he wishes to take over as the state chief of BJP, let Governor Ravi make such foolish statements after quitting his position as the Governor. You cannot simultaneously hold the offices of the Governor and a BJP leader.”

DMK MP Kanimozhi, meanwhile, said, “The name Tamil Nadu indicates our language, tradition, politics and life itself. It was CN Annadurai who made that name official in the state Assembly. This land will remain Tamil Nadu forever.”