Chennai | Jagran News Desk: YouTuber S Karthik Gopinath was arrested by Tamil Nadu’s Avadi Police Commissionerate on Monday for alleged illegal collection of funds meant for temple renovation. The YouTuber has been sent to judicial custody till June 13th as per news agency ANI.

For lesser-known, Gopinath is a famous YouTuber who runs a channel named 'Ilaya Bharatham' on the video-sharing platform.

“Gopinath was arrested by Avadi police in the morning hours for fraudulently collecting funds in the name of renovating Siruvachur Temple managed by the HR&CE department,” said police officials.

According to reports, Karthik had collected money on the popular fundraising platform Milaap for the Siruvachur Mathura Kaliamman temple. As per the News Minute report, the YouTuber did so without taking permission from the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments department of the government, which is in charge of managing the temple.

Now, the executive officer of Mathura Kaliamman Temple in Siruvachur of Perambulur has filed a complaint against Karthik and stated that "Karthik Gopinath (32) had asked the public to give money via the Milaap fundraiser site, and claimed that the money would be used for “renovation of the statues” in the temple; the complainant also alleged that Karthik had collected money in his personal account as well for the temple. However, he did not get any permission from the HR&CE department, which manages the said temple, New Minute reported citing an HR&CE press release.

Notably, Karthik Gopinath is a critic of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, DMK and a close aide of BJP. The incident led Party President of Tamil Nadu state, Annamalai to tweet in support of Karthik.

He wrote, "As usual DMK is resorting to intimidatory tactics when under pressure. The arrest of Karthik Gopinath on completely trumped charges is not only condemnable but also shows the level to which this Government will go to silence an uncomfortable voice."

"Spoke to his father some time back and had assured him @BJP4TamilNadu will stand behind this nationalist & our legal team will support him.”

Posted By: Ashita Singh