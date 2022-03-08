New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ukraine-Russia war has created a divide among the countries with most of the western and European countries supporting Kyiv's cause while many others supporting the Kremlin invasion. The war, which has been running for nearly a fortnight, has led to the exodus of thousands of Ukrainian people who fled the country fearing their lives with continuous bombardings by Russian troops.

With the Ukraine-Russia war claiming many lives and displacing many innocent people, one Indian has got the opportunity to fulfil his dream of fighting a war wearing a military uniform and arms in hand. A 21-year-old engineering student from Tamil Nadu has joined the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising volunteers and is fighting for Ukraine against Russia.

As per PTI, some central intelligence officials had visited Sainikhesh's house situated in Subramaniyampalayam, near Thudiyalur in Coimbatore a few days ago and met his parents to know about Sainikhesh and his decision to join the Ukrainian forces. Following their investigation, the intelligence sleuths submitted a report to the Centre and state government describing his family background, conduct and the probable reason to take up arms for Ukraine.

21-year-old Sainikhesh Ravichandran had completed his schooling at Vidya Vikasini Matriculation institute in 2018. After class 12th, he tried for the Indian Army but got rejected twice over his height. Later, he enrolled for a course at National Aerospace University in Kharkiv in September 2018 and staying there since then in the University hostel.

Sainikhesh's family friend said that he even approached the US consulate in Chennai, seeking to know if he stood a chance of joining the American army after getting rejected by the Indian Army. His family told the intelligence sleuths that he was normal all these years and last visited India in July 2021.

Earlier in February, Sinikhesh informed his family that he had found a part-time job in a video game development company. The family friend further said that when the war started Sainikhesh became incommunicado for four days prompting his family to reach out to Indian Embassy in Ukraine to know about him. Initially, there was no reply from the embassy but after a couple of days, the embassy contacted the family and sought Sainikhesh's details.

"When the war broke out, he was incommunicado for four days. That's when we saw a media report about a Tamil Nadu youth joining the Ukrainian forces and we were shocked," the family friend said as quoted by Times of India.

However, relieving the tensions of the family, Sainikhesh himself contacted them and informed them that he has joined the Ukrainian troops in the war against Russia. He expressed his desire to continue in the paramilitary force. Multiple attempts by his family members to convince him failed.

"We are in a terrible situation now. Please do not ask about my son," said his father Ravichandran, as quoted by Times of India. His mother Jhansi Lakshmi, 48, is a homemaker and his younger brother Sairohit, 17, is a Class XII student. Now, the family is planning to meet the officials to help bring their son back.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan