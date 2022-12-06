Tamil Nadu Weather Updates: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains; Red Alert Issued In 13 Districts, NDRF Teams Deployed

TAMIL Nadu is likely to witness heavy rainfall in several of its districts as per the predictions by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). The RMC of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued has also issued a red alert for 13 districts in the state. The districts where a red alert has been issued are Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

Amid the possibility of heavy rains, six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in parts of the state. NDRF teams are deployed in Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, and Chennai.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in the state following a low-pressure depression which was formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move in a northwest direction and may be intensified later. The IMD predicted heavy rains accompanied by heavy winds.

"Given the IMD alert concerning about the forming of a low pressure over the South Andaman Sea. It is likely to move West-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, therefore six teams from NDRF Arokkonom are detailed to the following districts of Tamil Nadu as requested by the Director of Disaster Management Govt. of Tamil Nadu," an NDRF official said.

Tamil Nadu Weather Update:

According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rainfall is likely to take place in several parts of Tamil Nadu on December 7. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely to take place over coastal Tamil Nadu. IMD has also predicted heavy rains at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam of the state.

On December 8, light to moderate rain is likely to take place in many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur over coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. According to IMD, the rain impact will likely hit Andhra Pradesh, Karaikal, and Puducherry.