Chennai | Jagran News Desk: In a horrific incident, at least 11 people, including children, lost their lives while 15 others got injured after they were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession (Rath Yatra) came in contact with a high tension transmission line in Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu. The tragic incident occurred early today at nearby Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway.

TV visuals showed the chariot completely damaged in the impact. As per the preliminary reports, the temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacles before being reversed when it came into contact with the overhead line. The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation has started in connection with deaths due to electrocution during the chariot procession in Appar Swami temple. The injured persons have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.

"A total of 11 people have died. Three people died on the spot and seven died in the hospital. 15 people are injured and have been taken to Thanjavur Medical College for treatment. FIR has been filed and an investigation into the matter has started," said V. Balakrishnan Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has announced Rs 5 lakh each as financial assistance for 11 people who died in the incident, Chief Minister's Office said. In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives, while Rs 50,00 will be given to the injured.

