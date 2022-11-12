Tamil Nadu Schools Closed Till Nov 14 As IMD Issues Alert For Heavy Rains Across State | Details

TAMIL Nadu has been witnessing heavy rains for the past few days and it is expected to continue in the upcoming days. In wake of the alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 26 districts in the state have announced the closure of schools and colleges for three days till November 14. The IMD has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur across the state in the next 48 hours.

Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Thiruvallur, Vellore, Villupuram, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nilgiris are among the districts where schools and colleges have been closed. Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rainfall for the next three days due to the low-pressure area (LPA) over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan coast, the IMD has said.

A red alert was issued in Dindigul, Theni, and The Nilgiris districts on November 12 and predicted very heavy rainfall in the upcoming days. This is following a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. Chennai city and surrounding areas are expected to receive thunderstorms and lightening along with heavy to very heavy rains in the next 48 hours, the weather department said.

In a related development, several suburbs of Chennai including Iyyappanthangal, Porur and Mangad are inundated with water following the release of water from Chembarambakkam lake. Officials of the Kancheepuram district said that as more rains are expected, pumping could not be done to drain out the water and that water would drain out eventually.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also took stock of the situation on Friday. "It is the government and local government employees who are devoting themselves to the great task of protecting people during disasters like rains and floods! There is no water in Chennai; If the public is congratulating the government that it is being evicted immediately even if it stagnates," he tweeted.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning regarding incessant rainfall in several states including Tamil Nadu, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11-13 November and 11-14 November in Kerala and Mahe (an enclave of Kerala). The IMD has also predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Puducherry in the upcoming days, due to which the UT has announced closure of educational institutions for 2 days.