Class 11 Schoolgirl Found Dead In Tamil Nadu; 4th Case In Two Weeks

In another shocking incident of schoolgirl deaths in Tamil Nadu, a class 11 student was found dead at her residence in Sivakasi situated in the state's Virudhunagar district on Tuesday. The latest incident is also suspected to be a case of suicide, however, the police have remained tight-lipped over the incident and said that they will reveal the cause of death after a proper investigation.

According to a report by NDTV, the class 11 girl was found hanging at her home, however, no suicide note has been recovered till now. Quoting an officer, the report further stated that the girl often suffered from severe stomach aches. "We will not say anything till this investigation is completed," a police official, as quoted by NDTV said.

This is the fourth case of schoolgirl death in Tamil Nadu over a couple of weeks. Earlier on Tuesday, a class 12 student was found hanging at her home in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. A case of suspicious death has been registered by the Police and further investigation is underway. Cuddalore SP S Sakthi Ganesan said, "She committed suicide due to domestic issues at her home."

In the second incident reported in the state, a Class 12 girl reportedly died by suicide in Tiruvallur district in her hostel room attached to a government-aided school. After her death, the girl's body was taken to the Tiruvallur government medical college and hospital for postmortem. Police claim she reportedly took the extreme step during the wee hours of Monday.

The incident led to protests by a few locals and parents near the school premises amid heavy police deployment. Police said that her parents were daily wage labourers. The victim was studying in a government-aided school in Kilacheri village in the district.

In the first such case reported on July 13, a 17-year-old girl reportedly died in her hostel premises of a private school in Kallakurichi. The girl's parents suspected foul play while police said she died by suicide. The protests over the girl's death reportedly turned violent on July 17 when the school was damaged, and police and school vehicles were set on fire. Around 52 police officials were also injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, speaking about the schoolgirl deaths, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said that he was pained by the recent incidents of suicides by students and added that he believes educational institutes should also provide youth life skills to tackle "obstacles bravely".

"Recent incidents in Tamil Nadu are giving me pain. Education Institutions Management should think of Education as a service and not a business," Stalin, who was attending the Golden Jubilee event at the Guru Nanak College in Chennai, said.

"Students are coming to Educational Institutions only to get degrees. Education institutions should give self-confidence, courage, and power to students to manage all situations under any circumstances. Tamil Nadu students have to face their obstacles bravely," he added.

(With Agencies Inputs)