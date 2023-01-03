5 Killed After Five Vehicles Collide With Each Other In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

Tamil Nadu road accident: Five people were killed after five vehicles collided with each other near Veppur of Cuddalore district on Tuesday.

By Radha Basnet
Updated: Tue, 03 Jan 2023 09:29 AM IST
IN A TRAGIC incident, at least five people were killed after five vehicles collided with each other near Veppur in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu on early Tuesday, Cuddalore Police, as quoted by ANI said. The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the car and sent to a Government hospital.

According to the police, "The deceased could not be identified. But as per car RC book, the vehicle belonged to Chennai's Nanganallur."

Further investigation is underway.

 

