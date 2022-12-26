Tamil Nadu Remembers 2004 Tsunami Victims, Pays Tearful Homage

A HUGE crowd of people in Tamil Nadu's coastal districts on Monday paid tribute to the victims of the tsunami that struck the region in 2004. People living along the shoreline from Chennai to Kanyakumari took out a silent procession to the beach and paid tearful homage by pouring milk into the sea and sprinkling flowers.

A tsunami that killed thousands of people was caused by an earthquake that occurred in the Indian Ocean on the Indonesian island of Sumatra on the fateful morning of December 26, 2004. The tragedy claimed the lives of several fishermen and a sizable number of tourists who had travelled to Velankanni to enjoy Christmas.

A large procession of fishermen and members of the public, as well as traders and political party members, visited Akkaraipettai in the Nagapattinam district, where around 6,065 people died.

Many children were orphaned and in certain cases, parents lost their children during the tsunami. On the occasion of the 18th anniversary, fishermen of Cuddalore, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari too paid tributes by pouring milk into the sea and sprinkling flowers.

At Nagore, tributes were paid at the mass burial site on the land owned by the dargah. At several places, candles were lit and banners and hoardings containing the photos of the victims were put up, according to the president of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association Ku Bharathi.