Tamil Nadu Receives Heavy Rains, Chennai, Other Cities Waterlogged; Schools And Colleges Closed

INDIA Meteorological Department predicted incessant heavy rainfall accompanied by lightening and thunderstorms in Chennai on Sunday. IMD also issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu.

According to media reports, several parts of Chennai have been waterlogged due to heavy rainfall since Friday, which in turn increased problem for the locals. Few places in Chennai including Ashok Pillar, Pulianthope and Egmore observed waterlogging after heavy rains lashed the city of ancient temples since Thursday night. New Ferrance Road, Demellows Road and Decoster Road were motorable but surrounded by heavy water.

Schools and Colleges in 26 districts of the state have announced the closure for three days till November 14 in the wake of alert issued by the IMD. The India Meteorological Department has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur across the state in the next three days.

Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Thiruvallur, Vellore, Thiruvarur, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai and Nilgiris are among the districts where schools and colleges have been closed. Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rainfall for the next three days due to the low-pressure area (LPA) over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan coast, the IMD has said.

The Meteorological department also said that a depression is formed in the Bay of Bengal which is likely to move towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast as an intense depression by Saturday, due to which coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to witness heavy rains for three days consistently.

"Puducherry and surrounding areas have been receiving widespread heavy rains since last night due to the low-pressure area," the Meteorological Department said adding that the incessant rains in areas like Bussi Road, Laspettai East Coast Road, Karuvadikuppam are flooded forcing the travellers and motorists to suffer.

Notably, the low-lying areas including Rainbow Nagar and Krishna Nagar are also surrounded by rainwater.

The Puducherry government earlier ordered two days of holiday for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal for Friday and Saturday which is on November 11 to November 12 due to heavy rain.