Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Torrential rains continue to batter Tamil Nadu leaving the state capital Chennai flooded on Friday. Several areas of Chennai witnessed waterlogging since morning prompting the state government to declare a holiday on Friday for all government offices except those engaged in essential services, schools and colleges in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpatu district.

Tamil Nadu: Waterlogging in several parts of Chennai in aftermath of heavy rains; earlier visuals from Ashok Nagar pic.twitter.com/gBwn9trFOH — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

Meanwhile, three people died due to electrocution on Thursday in Chennai, while four subways were closed due to waterlogging. "As many as 27 cases of tree falling have been reported in Chennai. More than 145 pumps are operating to clear the waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in the city", said Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

Heavy rain also caused water-logging in many parts of the city causing inconvenience to traffic movement in Jemini bridge and Valluvar Kottam, Thyagaraya Nagar (T. Nagar) and Usman road of the city. Vehicles are being driven slowly in order to balance on waterlogged streets. Some roads also closed due to the clearing process of inundated roads.

"This is the situation of a metro city, look at waterlogging here, this is pathetic. For the last one month we're witnessing this situation and suffering through this", a resident as quoted by news agency ANI said. Apart from Chennai, several parts of the Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpatu districts continue to suffer due to waterlogging.

This is the situation of a metro city, look at waterlogging here, this is pathetic. For the last one month we're witnessing this situation and suffering through this, says a resident pic.twitter.com/tBe7ZAKAsQ — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

Meanwhile, The IMD had predicted rainfall and thunderstorms to intensify between Friday and Saturday (January 1, 2022). Following the forecast, the Tamil Nadu government issued a Red Alert in four districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpatu. "A red alert has been issued for 4 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet in view of heavy rainfall", said State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran.

Tamil Nadu | Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in several parts of Chennai



Red alert has been issued in Chennai & surrounding districts of Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, & Chinglepet, as per State Govt pic.twitter.com/3FvGKanj5t — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday night visited the Flood Control Room of Greater Chennai Corporation to review the rain, relief, and rescue works in various parts of the city. He also met the Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner Gagan Singh Bedi and other officials at the commissioner office in the Rippon building on Thursday night to evaluate the situation.

The Chief Minister's visit came after heavy rainfall caused a traffic jam at Chennai's Mount Road. Following this, Chennai metro said that it has announced to extend service timing by an hour till 12 midnight to enable passengers to reach their homes safely.

Heavy rains have also led to the increase in the storage level of Chembarambakkam lake with the level rising to 98 per cent of the total capacity. The inflow, according to officials, is 2900 cusecs while the outflow from the lake is 1000 cusecs.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan