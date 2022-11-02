Tamil Nadu Rains: 2 Dead, Schools, Colleges Closed In 8 Districts Amid Heavy Downpour

TAMIL Nadu has been witnessing incessant rains for the last three days which has caused waterlogging in several cities across the state. The Tamil Nadu government has also announced a holiday for schools and colleges in Eight districts due to the rain. This is the second consecutive day that educational institutions were shut down due to the incessant rainfall.

At least 8 districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengelpet and Tiruvallur declared a holiday for all the schools and colleges amid heavy rainfall. After the heavy rains two subways were closed in Nungambakkam which is a core city area. Due to excessive rain, the city also witnessed heavy traffic obstruction and slow movement of vehicles.

Meanwhile, at least two people have also been killed in rain-related incidents in Chennai. A man died after he was electrocuted last night in Chennai while a woman lost her life after portions of a residential building collapsed in the city's northern area of Pulianthope. Water entered houses in low-lying areas in some parts of north Chennai.

Tamil Nadu witnessed widespread rainfall after the Northeast monsoon rains started in the state on 29 October. For the first time in three decades, Nungambakkam, a core city area recorded 8 CM in a single day and suburban Red Hills 13 CM followed by 12 CM in Perambur, also in the city.

According to the Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, S Balachandran, this excessive rainfall is the third such record in the last 72 years. Back in 1990, the city witnessed 13 CM rainfall and it was 11 CM in 1964, both on November 1.

Chief Minister M K Stalin also chaired a virtual meeting of top officials on monsoon preparedness and after the meeting, he directed officials to work collectively and directed them to take swift action on complaints.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru said that 75 per cent of stormwater drain work has been completed in Chennai Corporation areas. Several areas that observed heavy floods and excessive water flow in the past like the midtown GN Chetty Road have not seen waterlogging given drain improvement work, Nehru said.

According to him, most areas in Tamil Nadu including Puducherry-Karaikal are expected to receive moderate rainfall for the next three days. During the next 24 hours, some places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengelpet, and other northern districts including Vellore could witness heavy to very heavy downpours.