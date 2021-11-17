New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Unending monsoons in Tamil Nadu are expected to continue for some more days, as a fresh weather forecast suggests that heavy to extremely heavy rainfalls will continue to lash several parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvalllur, and Chengalpattu districts on heavy rainfall following a low pressure on Wednesday (November 17) and Thursday (November 18).

"A low-pressure area lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off South Andhra Pradesh- North Tamil Nadu coasts on 18th November," said the Met office.

Here are the top developments:

1. Experts have said that rains could lash isolated areas in Chennai and adjoining districts, with about 20mm rainfall expected on Wednesday and Thursday in the areas. IMD has also predicted that the wind speed can range from 40kmph to 50kmph, ever touching 60kmph in some regions.

2. An alert has also been issued for parts of Karnataka, due to developing weather conditions in the East-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka Coast to the North Konkan coast. Gusty winds with speeds up to 50kmph have been forecast for Kerala-Karnataka-Goa coasts until November 19.

3. The Meteorological Department has also predicted light to moderate rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Maharashtra, and Kerala over the next three to four days.

4. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed on standby across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala, to mitigate the situation that may arise from extreme rainfall and its aftereffects.

5. In total, 18 NDRF teams have been deployed across the two Southern States - 9 teams in Tamil Nadu, 7 teams in Kerala, and 2 teams in Andaman and Nicobar islands.

6. In the last week, NDRF personnel have evacuated nearly 600 persons from inundation in residential areas in Tamil Nadu alone besides the rescue of 10 persons from rain-related mishaps. In Kerala, NDRF teams are deployed at Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, and Thrissur.

7. With the sea conditions expected to be rough, the fishermen have been advised not to venture into the southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off the south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts, on Thursday.

8. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gangadeep Singh Bedi on Wednesday said they have been taking measures to ensure there is no water stagnation in low-lying areas due to the heavy rains. According to a press release, as many as 684 motor pumps have been put into use to drain out water.

9. The Commissioner added that with the help of the fisheries department, boats have been placed in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure.

10. Meanwhile, a landslide at Bargur in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu cut off the town from 32 villages, news agency PTI reported.

