Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Chennai and nearby areas continued to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging and disruption of traffic in several places. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall would continue in the region till November 13, issuing an alert for those living in low-lying areas.

Here's everything you need to know about the big story in 10 points:

1. So far, five people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu in different rain-related incidents across the state. Several houses have also been damaged due to the incessant rains that have caused led to subsequent water-logging in nearby areas of Chennai and other districts.

2. The state government has set up 48 relief camps across the state, moving more than 1,100 people to safe locations. A 24-hour control room has also been set up in Chennai and toll free numbers - 1070 and 1077 - have also been issued by the state government.

3. As on November 8 morning, 889 residents of water-stagnant low lying areas were safely evacuated and housed in relief centres. They are being provided food three times a day, said the state government in a release.

4. Schools and colleges in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpettu, Villipuram, Mayiladudurai, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Virudhunagar, Cuddalore, Sivaganagi and Madurai have also been closed due to the heavy rains.

5. Besides Tamil Nadu, heavy rains have also lashed Puducherry, damaging several houses there. The UT government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges and advised people not to step out of their houses.

6. Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted that heavy rainfall would continue in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three to four days, especially in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Myladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudhukottai and Ramanathapuram Sivagangai.

7. It has blamed the northeast monsoons, which takes place from October to December, behind the heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. However, this year, the intensity of the rainfall has increased because of the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman sea.

8. The IMD has said that low pressure area will soon form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and will likely move west–northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the morning of November 11.

9. Squally weather (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) over east-central Arabian sea on November 8; wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph over along and off Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coasts on 07; over Central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea on November 9. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, said the IMD in a Tweet.

10. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and assured him all the help from the Centre. "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru@mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone's well-being and safety," he tweeted later.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma