Tamil Nadu Pen Statue: DMK, AIADMK Supporters Clash During State Pollution Board Meet

INTENSE commotion ensued between supporters of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) during the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s public meeting to discuss the construction plan of the proposed ‘Pen Statue’ at the Mairna Beach.

Workers of the AIADMK have vociferously criticised the Tamil Nadu government’s plan to construct a ‘Pen Statue’ dedicated to popular DMK leader M Karunanidhi. The late leader was the father of present Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin. Before starting his political journey, Karunanidhi was a writer. His passion for writing had not waned even years after he was a central figure in Tamil Nadu’s politics. The decision to erect a statue of pen is seen to have stemmed from this past.

"If the 'Pen statue' is erected in the sea, I will break and destroy the statue. If you (DMK) want to erect the 'Pen statue' in memory of Karunanidhi, you can do it in your party's head office Arivalayam," Chief of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Seeman said, as quoted by news agency ANI. Naam Tamilar Katchi is a far-right Tamil Nationalist party which was founded on the platform of forming a sovereign Tamil state.

Opposition to the proposed statue has not just come from political rivals. Fishermen and environmentalists have also expressed concerns about the proposed project being built in the sea off the Chennai coast. Fishermen from Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiravallur are mulling over strategies to oppose the project.

“It can be built at a central place like Island Grounds, where there is plenty of space to park and tourists can also flock to see the marvel. It would be safer on ground since it won’t be exposed to the vagaries of the sea and wind. We sometimes see winds blowing at 55 km/hr and very high waves during storm surges, which could damage the structure,” had said Nanjil Ravi of Anaithu Meenavargal Sangam, as quoted by The Hindu.

(With agency inputs)