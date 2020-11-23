Tamil Nadu Nivar Cyclone: Local cautionary signal No. 3 has been hoisted in Cuddalore, Chennai and Tuticorin ports. Fishermen have been asked to stay away from the sea waters in view of the cyclone.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are likely to receive heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds as the depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely exintensified into a cyclone and make landfall at around 6 am on Wednesday. The depression is around 520 kilometre south of Chennai, according to the weather department.

"Depression over South-West and adjoining SE BOB moved WNWwards lay centred over the same region at 1130 hrs IST of today.Very likely to intensify into a CS during next 24 hours and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around 25th November 2020 afternoon as SCS," India Meteorological Department said on Twitter.

The officials have deployed six teams of the NDRF at Cuddalore and Chidambaram districts in Tamil Nadu for rescue and relief works. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) has reviewed the status and preparations of Cyclone Nivar and advised people living in low lying areas to shift to safe zones.

"We have asked people in low lying areas to shift to safe zones. Our monitoring officers are alert as rainfall is expected between six to 12 cm in some districts, 12 to 20 cm in others and above 20 cm in few areas," Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar, who also heads the disaster management department, told a news channel.

Local cautionary signal No. 3 has been hoisted in Cuddalore, Chennai and Tuticorin ports. Fishermen have been asked to stay away from the sea waters in view of the cyclone. The Met department has forecast extremely heavy rains in Chennai and other coastal areas with windspeed up to 110 kilometre per hour during landfall.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma