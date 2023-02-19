Tamil Nadu NEET Row: Stalin Govt Calls Medical Entrance Exam 'Unconstitutional', Files Petition In SC

THE TAMIL Nadu government on Saturday moved to the Supreme Court saying the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is violative and arbitrary of federalism and challenged the provisions of laws that prescribe this exam as a condition for medical admission. The Tamil Nadu government also claimed that NEET takes away the autonomy of states to make decisions regarding education.

“Introduction of NEET is violative of the federal structure, as it takes away the power of the states to admit students to government seats in medical colleges,” the state government said in its plea.

The plea further alleged that NEET violates the right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution as it “discriminates against students from rural areas and state boards”.

“Also, they (students from rural parts) lack economic resources to afford coaching classes which put them at a greater disadvantage to access medical colleges in the state despite good scores in their state boards,” the state alleged.

Meanwhile, earlier, the Stalin-led state has already witnessed widespread agitation over the entrance exam, with protesters calling it discriminatory against those from rural backgrounds or state boards.

Tamil Nadu has also tried to exempt itself from the exam through an ordinance, and negotiations with the Union government but has not been able to achieve the desired outcome.

"The introduction of NEET for admission to all medical colleges, irrespective of whether they are private or under the state or central government, is in violation of the federal structure and the autonomy of the states to make decisions regarding education,” the state government said in its plea, challenging the common entrance test.

“These students, though talented and securing higher marks in their Class XII examinations, are unable to compete on an equal footing with the urban and semi-urban students with more resources,” the state argued, adding that the examination pattern under NEET is “substantially different from the syllabus set by the Tamil Nadu State Board of Education.”

Before NEET was made mandatory, Tamil Nadu used to hold its own Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to medical colleges in the state for filling the state seats.