Tamil Nadu Name Change Row: Governor Walks Out Of Assembly After DMK Moves Resolution Against His Speech

TAMIL Nadu Governor R N Ravi walked out of the Assembly after Chief Minister M K Stalin asked the Speaker to take on record only the speech prepared by the state government and remove portions added by the Governor, reported NDTV. Soon after Ravi began his customary address of the opening session on Monday, the state Assembly witnessed ruckus and sloganeering as the governor vs DMK government row escalated.

#WATCH | Chennai: Governor RN Ravi walks out of Tamil Nadu assembly after CM MK Stalin alleged Governor R N Ravi skipped certain parts of the speech & "has completely gone against the decorum of the assembly."



(Video Source: Tamil Nadu Assembly) pic.twitter.com/KGPmvRMQCu — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

Legislators of the ruling DMK and its allies, the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) started raising slogans against the Governor for his recent remarks that 'Tamizhagam' rather than 'Tamil Nadu' would be a more appropriate name for the State and staged a walkout from the assembly.

DMK MLAs opposing the governor's stand raised slogans against him saying "don't impose BJP, RSS ideology." "This is not Nagaland, this is proud Tamil Nadu," the legislators raised sloganeering, ANI reported. However, Governor Ravi continued delivering his address amid the uproar.

During the session, legislators protested putting the blame on the Governor who has not yet given his assent to the Bill banning online gambling. The state is witnessing a tussle between the ruling DMK regime and the Raj Bhavan over several bills which are pending with the Governor including the one prohibiting online gambling, and wager-based online games of chance of Rummy.

On Wednesday, the Governor remarked that for the name of the State "Thamizhagam would be more appropriate than Tamil Nadu."

"Unfortunately in Tamil Nadu there has been regressive politics that we are Dravidians, and by virtue of the Constitution, we have been brought together. The entire effort has been created in half a century to reinforce this narrative that we are not part of the nation, an integral part of the nation. And even a different kind of narrative has been created. Everything applicable for the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say no," the Governor said while speaking at a function held in Raj Bhavan to felicitate the organisers and volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, ANI quoted.

(With ANI Inputs)