Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Amid concerns over the spread of the Delta Variant of the COVID-19 infection, the MK Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu is mulling reimposing coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state.

According to media reports, the Tamil Nadu government is concerned over the spike in fresh COVID-19 cases in 15 districts, including Thanjavur, Madurai Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Villupuram, Nilgiris, Sivaganga and Tirupathur.

The Stalin government has instructed the officials in these districts to ensure that appropriate COVID-19 norms like usage of masks and sanitisers and the practice of social distancing are followed strictly.

While speaking to news agency IANS, State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, “As our neighbouring states like Maharashtra and Kerala are showing a slight increase in cases, Tamil Nadu goes for focused disease containment. Epidemiologists have already recommended focused and intensified testing as any fallout of relaxations would only reflect after a few days. The focus is on workplace intervention strategies — testing, screening, and identification of clusters.”

Suchithra V Menon, who works in the research center in Chennai as an epidemiologist told IANS: “Focus should be on clusters, whether small or big, and intensified and focused testing must be conducted. The state can use antigen testing methods also to increase the speed of the results.”

4,481 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours taking the overall number to 24.84 lakh. On the other hand, the death toll has reached 32,721.

Meanwhile, 5,044 people recovered from the virus in last 24 hours. However, 23 different districts have reported new infections but the number of deaths remained 0 in 12 districts.

Meanwhile, 249 people were infected with an infection which took their entire caseload to 5,32,759 till date. If talked about fatalities then the number has reached 8,191 in the state capital.

The total number of testing samples was recorded at 1,63,654 in the last 24 hours. The total number of specimens that have been examined till now is 3.30 crore.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen