Tamil Nadu | Jagran News Desk: Even though Tamil Nadu has witnessed a decline in the Covid-19 numbers, chief minister MK Stalin is expected to extend the lockdown in the state which is going to end on Monday. Earlier, during the horrendous second COVID-19 wave, the DMK government had announced an extension of lockdown in the state till August 23.



Meanwhile, the government, while announcing an extension of lockdown till August 23, had also announced the re-opening of schools for classes 9-12 from September 1, with 50 per cent occupancy. Nursing schools and medical colleges were also permitted to run from August 16.



“Considering the opinion of various sections, it has been proposed to re-start schools for classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 with 50 per cent of students from September 1 in adherence to Covid-19 standard operating procedure,” Stalin had said.



According to several media reports, CM Stalin will first review the Covid-19 situation in the state and can announce some relaxations in the COVID curbs, which may include the opening of schools for some other classes. In its previous orders released on August 6, public worship was proscribed in all religious places on days like Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in order to avoid crowding. Apart from that, the government had also given a warning to the shoppers that if they violate the COVID-19 norms, strict action will be taken against them



Cases of Covid -19 in Tamil Nadu:



The states have reported 1,667 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours which took the overall tally to 25,97,603, whereas 24 fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 34,663. Meanwhile, talking about recoveries, 1,887 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,43,319, leaving 19,621 active infections, the health department informed in a bulletin.



In the last 24 hours 1,63,177 samples were tested which pushed the total numbers of specimens examined so far to 4,05,91,577. Meanwhile, the highest number of cases were recorded in Coimbatore i.e. 199 cases, Chennai 185 cases, Erode 158 cases and Chengalpet 102 cases. On the other hand, Perambalur district and Ramanathapuram town recorded the least number of new infections with four cases each.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen