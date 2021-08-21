Tamil Nadu Lockdown: As per the new order by the Tamil Nadu government, schools for classes 9 to 12 will reopen in the state from September 1 with 50 per cent capacity.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: MK Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu on Saturday extended the COVID-induced lockdown in the state till September 6 with additional relaxations in the curbs announced earlier. The southern state is currently under a lockdown till August 23, Monday with a ban on cinema halls, schools and other activities.

As per the new order by the Tamil Nadu government, schools for classes 9 to 12 will reopen in the state from September 1 with 50 per cent capacity. However, the government has asked the schools authorities to strictly adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour and follow a rotational system with vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff.

However, regarding reopening schools for Classes 1 to 8, discussions will be initiated after September 15, the government said. As per the new guidelines, diploma and Polytechnic colleges, too, will be allowed to conduct classes from September 1, while following the SOPs.

Here's what will open in Tamil Nadu from Monday, August 23:

Cinema halls, theatres will be allowed to function with 50 per cent occupancy from Monday, provided that all its employees are fully vaccinated.

Public access to beach shores shall be permitted while officials are instructed to make sure that vendors in the area are vaccinated.

Even shops will be permitted to remain open until 10 pm and IT companies will be allowed to function with 100 per cent workforce.

Public bus transport going to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will be allowed to ply, following strict SOPs.

Creche shall be allowed to function provided all staff are vaccinated.

Swimming pools can open only for practice sessions with 50 per cent occupancy and it is to be made sure that coaches and students above 18 years old are vaccinated.

The state government has requested the people once again to maintain social distancing and wear masks in public areas.

The corporation was instructed to take measures to vaccinate the small traders and shopkeepers working around the beach area.

Zoological parks, botanical gardens, boathouses etc can remain open.

Employees involved in the noon meal scheme at anganwadis can work.

Bars inside resorts and lodges will be allowed to remain open.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan