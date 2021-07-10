Tamil Nadu Lockdown: As per the relaxations announced by the Tamil Nadu government, hotels, tea shops, bakeries, roadside shops, snack shops can function with 50 per cent of customers till 9 PM.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that the COVID-induced lockdown in the state has been extended till July 19, 2021. However, the state government has also announced several relaxations in the curbs during the extended lockdown period.

As per the relaxations announced by the Tamil Nadu government, hotels, tea shops, bakeries, roadside shops, snack shops can function with 50 per cent of customers till 9 PM. Meanwhile, shops and other activities which were allowed till 8 pm will be allowed to remain open till 9 pm.

Meanwhile, the MK Stalin-led DMK government in the state continued with several restrictions to check the spike in COVID-19 cases. As per the orders by the state government, inter-state transport will remain closed till further orders, while all social, political and cultural programmes will also remain barred.

Here's what will open and what will remain closed in Tamil Nadu:

Closed activities:

Schools

Colleges

Inter-state transport except for Puducherry

Movie theatres

Liquor bars

Swimming pools

Zoos

Activities which have been allowed:

Hotels

Tea shops

Bakeries

Roadside shops

Snack shops

Note: All the above-mentioned activities will be allowed till 9 pm every day.

Operation of buses to Puducherry to continue

Other activities which were allowed till 8 pm will be allowed to remain open till 9 pm

Examinations for employment opportunities for Tamil Nadu State and Central Government can take place

The extension of lockdown came as Tamil Nadu reported 69 deaths and 3,039 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. With this, the total infected and the fatalities so far rose to 25,13,098 and 33,322 respectively.

As many as 3,411 people got discharged during the day, aggregating to 24,46,552 leaving 33,224 active infections. In regard to the highest daily infection, the State reported 36,184 cases on May 21 and the number has since been declining. On May 30, the daily cases dropped below 30,000; on June 7 they were below 20,000; and on June 17, they were less than 10,000.

Meanwhile, state health minister Ma Subramanian said that the State government has directed the officials concerned to monitor the temperature and oxygen level of people who arrive from Kerala where the Zika virus has been reported.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan